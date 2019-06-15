Fitzgerald hits walk-off single, Salem beats Frederick 5-4

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Ryan Fitzgerald hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Salem Red Sox beat the Frederick Keys 5-4 on Saturday.

Korby Batesole scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Victor Acosta and then went to third on a single by Fitzgerald.

The Red Sox tied the game 4-4 when Tanner Nishioka hit an RBI double, bringing home Keith Curcio in the sixth.

Reliever Andrew Politi (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. Diogenes Almengo (2-3) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Acosta doubled and singled in the win.

Zach Jarrett singled three times, driving home three runs for the Keys.