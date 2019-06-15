McKay helps to shut out Scranton/WB, Durham wins 2-0

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Brendan McKay and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Durham Bulls defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 2-0 on Saturday.

McKay (3-0) went five scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out seven and walking one to pick up the win. Raynel Espinal (3-5) went six innings, allowing one run and four hits in the International League game. He also struck out nine and walked one.

Durham scored its runs when Nathan Lukes scored when a runner was thrown out in the third inning and Michael Perez hit a solo home run in the seventh.

The RailRiders were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Bulls' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.