Sports
Wall leads New Hampshire over Richmond 7-6
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Forrest Wall homered and had two hits as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-6 on Saturday.
New Hampshire went up 5-0 in the third after Santiago Espinal hit an RBI single, scoring Josh Palacios as part of a four-run inning.
Following the big inning, the Flying Squirrels cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Johneshwy Fargas hit a three-run home run.
The Fisher Cats later tacked on a run in both the fourth and ninth innings. Wall scored on a double in both the fourth and ninth innings.
Richmond saw its comeback attempt come up short after Fargas scored on a double play in the ninth inning to cut the New Hampshire lead to 7-6.
Dany Jimenez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Richmond starter Brandon Beachy (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.
For the Flying Squirrels, Fargas homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.
New Hampshire improved to 4-1 against Richmond this season.
Comments