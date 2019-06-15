Mets shuffle leaky bullpen, sign 1st-round draft pick

New York Mets 2019 first round pick Brett Baty, a third baseman from Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, who was drafted 12th overall, speaks during a news conference after signing with the team prior to a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, June 15, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Desperate for help in a failing bullpen, the New York Mets have acquired reliever Brooks Pounders from the Cleveland Indians for cash.

Pounders, who had been pitching at Triple-A Columbus, was immediately added to the major league roster for Saturday night's game against St. Louis. The Mets also recalled right-hander Chris Flexen from Triple-A Syracuse and put him in the bullpen as well.

Right-hander Tim Peterson was optioned to Syracuse, and veteran lefty Hector Santiago was designated for assignment.

In other news, the Mets signed first-round draft pick Brett Baty, a 19-year-old third baseman out of Lake Travis High School in Texas.

Baty, the 12th overall selection, took batting practice at Citi Field, showing off his impressive left-handed power, and was formally introduced at a news conference. He received a $3.9 million bonus, below the slot value of $4,366,400.