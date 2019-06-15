Burciaga’s double leads DSL Brewers to 3-0 win over DSL Mets2

, (AP) -- Sebastian Burciaga hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Brewers to a 3-0 win over the DSL Mets2 on Saturday.

The double by Burciaga, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Farlyn Manon hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Fernando Olguin (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Rolfy Vargas (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Mets2 were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the DSL Brewers' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.