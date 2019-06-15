Nadal leads DSL Pirates2 to 10-4 win over DSL Tigers2

, (AP) -- Deivis Nadal scored two runs, as the DSL Pirates2 exploded for a season-high 15 hits in a 10-4 win over the DSL Tigers2 on Saturday.

DSL Pirates2 took the lead in the first when it scored five runs, including a two-run double by Carlos Arroyo.

After DSL Tigers2 scored two runs, the DSL Tigers2 cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Lazaro Benitez scored on an error and Sergio Tapia hit an RBI double.

The DSL Pirates2 later added three runs in the seventh and two in the ninth. In the seventh, Jauri Custodio hit an RBI double and Rayber Romero hit an RBI single, while Luis Hernandez hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

DSL Pirates2 starter Sergio Umana (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Alfredo Raciel (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up five runs and five hits while only recording a single out.

The six extra-base hits for DSL Pirates2 included a season-high six doubles.

Benitez doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the DSL Tigers2.