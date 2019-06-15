De La Cruz, Guzman and Melo lead DSL Reds in win

, (AP) -- Elly De La Cruz, Darlin Guzman and Junior Melo each had three hits, as the DSL Reds beat the DSL White Sox 7-5 on Saturday.

De La Cruz doubled twice and singled, scoring three runs. Guzman doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.

DSL White Sox cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth after Roberth Gutierrez hit an RBI single, driving in Ruben Benavides.

DSL Reds answered in the top of the next frame, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Guzman scored on a wild pitch en route to the four-run lead.

The DSL Reds later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Jeferson Geraldo scored on an error and De La Cruz hit an RBI double to secure the victory.

DSL White Sox saw its comeback attempt come up short after Benavides scored on a balk in the eighth inning to cut the DSL Reds lead to 7-5.

Zamil Castillo (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL White Sox starter Homer Cruz (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Gutierrez tripled and singled twice, driving in two runs for the DSL White Sox. Benavides doubled twice, scoring three runs.