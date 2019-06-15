Valerio, Mota lead the way for DSL Colorado

, (AP) -- Hanser Valerio homered and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair as the DSL Colorado defeated the DSL Mariners 10-1 on Saturday.

Pedro Mota homered and doubled with two runs for DSL Colorado.

Up 3-1, the DSL Colorado extended their lead in the fifth inning when Aiverson Rodriguez hit a two-run double.

The DSL Colorado later added a run in the seventh and four in the eighth to put the game away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ronald Pereira (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Mariners starter Anderson Mercedes (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Milkar Perez doubled and singled for the DSL Mariners.