Ramirez’s homer leads DSL Royals1 to 5-4 win over DSL Athletics

, (AP) -- Jean Ramirez hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the DSL Royals1 to a 5-4 win over the DSL Athletics on Saturday.

The home run by Ramirez capped a four-run inning and gave the DSL Royals1 a 5-2 lead after Kevin Reyes hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the top of the eighth, DSL Athletics scored on an error that brought home Brayan Buelvas. Later in the inning, an error occurred to cut the DSL Royals1 lead to 5-4.

Adrian Gonzalez (1-0) got the win in relief while Roberto Garza (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.