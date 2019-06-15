Santiago, Acuna spur DSL Rangers1 to 12-1 win over DSL Dodgers Shoemaker

, (AP) -- Luisangel Acuna hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Manuel Santiago struck out 11 hitters over six innings as the DSL Rangers1 beat the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker 12-1 on Saturday.

Santiago (2-0) allowed one run and four hits to pick up the win.

DSL Rangers1 had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the first inning and five in the eighth.

In the first, Ronier Lascarro hit a two-run triple, while Jose Rodriguez hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Hugo Beltran (2-1) went three innings, allowing four runs and three hits while striking out three in the Dominican Summer League game.