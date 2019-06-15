Giants homer 3 times in 5-3 victory over Brewers

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Will Smith, front right, celebrates with assistant hitting coach Rick Schu after the Giants defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 in a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2019. AP Photo

Pablo Sandoval, Kevin Pillar and Mike Yastrzemski homered and Drew Pomeranz pitched into the sixth inning, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 on Friday night.

Yastrzemski's two-run drive to center off Alex Claudio made it 5-2 in the seventh. It was the second homer for the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski since making his major league debut May 25.

Last-place San Francisco earned its third straight win and seventh in 11 overall. Pomeranz (2-6) allowed two unearned runs in five-plus innings in his first win since April 24.

Milwaukee right-hander Zach Davies (7-1) permitted three runs and six hits in five innings in his first loss since Sept. 22 at Pittsburgh. Davies was the first Brewers starter to open a season with seven straight winning decisions.