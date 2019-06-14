Romero’s single leads Idaho Falls to 5-2 win over Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Rafael Romero hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Idaho Falls Chukars to a 5-2 win over the Billings Mustangs on Friday.

The single by Romero, part of a two-run inning, gave the Chukars a 1-0 lead before Isaiah Smith scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

With the score tied 2-2 in the fourth, the Chukars took the lead for good when Chris Hudgins scored on a wild pitch.

Rhett Aplin homered and singled for Idaho Falls.

Nathan Webb (1-0) got the win with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Billings starter Carlos Carreno (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.