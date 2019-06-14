Martinez’s double leads Down East to 5-4 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Julio Pablo Martinez hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Down East Wood Ducks to a 5-4 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Friday.

The double by Martinez, part of a two-run inning, gave the Wood Ducks a 4-3 lead before Martinez scored on a pickoff later in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Myrtle Beach cut into the deficit on a single by Carlos Sepulveda that scored Zach Davis.

Jefferson Medina (1-0) got the win in relief while Tyler Peyton (0-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

For the Pelicans, Miguel Amaya singled twice, also stealing a base.

Down East improved to 10-2 against Myrtle Beach this season.