Matheny scores winning run in 10th, Augusta beats Rome 6-5 in walk-off finish

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Shane Matheny scored the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Augusta GreenJackets beat the Rome Braves 6-5 on Friday.

Matheny scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

After the Braves scored four runs in the top of the ninth, Augusta tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the inning when Jose Layer scored on a wild pitch.

Reliever Ben Madison (4-0) went 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out two to pick up the win. Jose Montilla (1-5) went one inning, allowing three runs and two hits in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Diego Rincones doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs in the win.

Despite the loss, Rome is 4-2 against Augusta this season.