Aberdeen beats Hudson Valley 2-1

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Jean Carmona scored when a runner was thrown out in the eighth inning, leading the Aberdeen IronBirds to a 2-1 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Friday.

Carmona scored on the play after he led off the inning with a triple.

In the top of the seventh, Hudson Valley broke a scoreless tie on a wild pitch that scored Carlos Vargas. Aberdeen answered in the bottom of the inning when Irving Ortega hit an RBI double, driving in Trey Truitt.

Yelin Rodriguez (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Steffon Moore (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.