Lowe hits grand slam, leads Durham over Scranton/WB

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Nate Lowe hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Durham Bulls to a 16-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday.

The grand slam by Lowe gave the Bulls an 8-0 lead and capped a seven-run inning for Durham. Earlier in the inning, Jason Coats and Jake Smolinski hit RBI doubles.

The Bulls punctuated the blowout with five runs in the third and three in the fourth. In the third, Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run triple, while Kean Wong hit a two-run home run and Smolinski hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Cronenworth was a single short of the cycle, scoring four runs and driving in three for Durham. Smolinski homered and doubled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.

Durham starter Austin Pruitt (3-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Daniel Camarena (1-3) took the loss in the International League game after giving up 12 runs and 11 hits over 2 1/3 innings.