Javier’s single leads Cedar Rapids to 3-1 win over Clinton

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Wander Javier hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 3-1 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Friday.

The single by Javier, part of a two-run inning, gave the Kernels a 1-0 lead before Chris Williams hit an RBI double later in the inning.

After Cedar Rapids added a run in the fourth when Jared Akins scored on a groundout, the LumberKings cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jerar Encarnacion hit a solo home run.

Cedar Rapids right-hander Josh Winder (5-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter George Soriano (0-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and six hits over eight innings.

For the LumberKings, Encarnacion homered and singled.

With the win, Cedar Rapids improved to 6-2 against Clinton this season.