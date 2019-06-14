Casey, Weber carry South Bend to 5-3 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Andy Weber had four hits and two RBI, and Derek Casey allowed just three hits over six innings as the South Bend Cubs topped the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-3 on Friday.

Casey (4-3) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing two runs.

Trailing 2-1 in the third, West Michigan tied the game when Christopher Proctor hit a solo home run.

The Cubs took the lead in the fifth inning when Weber hit an RBI single and Delvin Zinn scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Cubs tacked on another run in the seventh when Tyler Durna hit an RBI single, scoring Zinn.

West Michigan saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ulrich Bojarski hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the South Bend lead to 5-3.

Hugh Smith (0-3) went six innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

For the Whitecaps, Bojarski homered and singled, driving in two runs.

With the win, South Bend improved to 7-2 against West Michigan this season.