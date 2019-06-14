Diamondbacks play Washington, aim to build on Kelly’s strong outing

Arizona Diamondbacks (37-33, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (31-37, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (5-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (4-5, 2.83 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Merrill Kelly. Kelly went 7 2/3 innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with five strikeouts against Philadelphia.

The Nationals are 15-16 on their home turf. The Washington pitching staff averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Max Scherzer leads them with a mark of 12.3.

The Diamondbacks are 23-17 on the road. Arizona's team on-base percentage of .317 is seventeenth in the league. Jarrod Dyson leads the team with an OBP of .353.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 69 hits and has 17 RBIs. Anthony Rendon is 13-for-38 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 17 home runs and has 47 RBIs. Eduardo Escobar is 13-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Matt Adams: day-to-day (oblique).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot), Alex Avila: day-to-day (calf).