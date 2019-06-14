Adduci’s single leads Iowa to 3-2 win over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Jim Adduci hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to give the Iowa Cubs a 3-2 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday.

Dixon Machado scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a ground out by Donnie Dewees.

The single by Adduci scored Machado to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead.

After Iowa scored two runs in the first inning, Fresno tied the game 2-2 after Jose Marmolejos hit an RBI single in the first inning and Brandon Snyder hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Ian Happ singled twice, also stealing two bases in the win.

Iowa right-hander Colin Rea (7-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Austin Voth (3-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing three runs and five hits over seven innings.