Guerrero, Brinson lead New Orleans to 7-6 win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Gabriel Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Lewis Brinson tripled and doubled as the New Orleans Baby Cakes topped the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-6 on Thursday.

The home run by Guerrero scored Brinson to tie the game 2-2.

The Baby Cakes took the lead for good in the third when Deven Marrero hit an RBI double, scoring Magneuris Sierra.

El Paso saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ty France hit a solo home run in the sixth inning and Seth Mejias-Brean hit a two-run single in the ninth to cut the New Orleans lead to 7-6.

New Orleans starter Hector Noesi (6-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over seven innings. Opposing starter Dillon Overton (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over three innings.