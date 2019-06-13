Featherston, Castellano lead NW Arkansas to 10-8 win over Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Taylor Featherston hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Angelo Castellano hit a two-run home run as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 10-8 on Thursday.

The home run by Featherston gave the Naturals a 5-0 lead and capped a five-run inning for NW Arkansas. Earlier in the inning, Khalil Lee and Anderson Miller hit RBI singles.

Trailing 8-2, the Sod Poodles cut into the deficit in the third inning when Ivan Castillo scored on an error and Luis Torrens hit a two-run double.

The Naturals extended their lead in the sixth when Castellano hit a two-run home run.

Amarillo saw its comeback attempt come up short after Brad Zunica hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to help cut the NW Arkansas lead to 10-8.

Andres Sotillet (3-1) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Amarillo starter Ronald Bolanos (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Castillo tripled and singled, scoring two runs for the Sod Poodles. Kyle Overstreet homered and singled.