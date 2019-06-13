Ruiz’s homer leads Tulsa to 6-1 win over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 6-1 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday. The Drillers swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by Ruiz scored Cody Thomas to give the Drillers a 2-1 lead.

The Drillers later added three runs in the third and one in the fourth. In the third, Cristian Santana drove in two runs and Chris Parmelee drove in one, while Zach McKinstry hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jared Walker in the fourth.

Tulsa southpaw Ben Holmes (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ronald Herrera (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over four innings.