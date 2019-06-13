Corcino, Curcio lift Salem over Frederick 8-4

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Edgar Corcino singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Salem Red Sox topped the Frederick Keys 8-4 on Thursday.

Keith Curcio singled three times, also stealing a base for Salem.

Frederick tied the game 3-3 in the second after Cole Billingsley scored on a single and Kirvin Moesquit scored on an error.

Leading 5-4, the Red Sox extended their lead in the fifth inning when Curcio and Corcino scored on an error and Charlie Madden hit an RBI single.

Salem starter Daniel Gonzalez (2-6) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and 10 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Blaine Knight (0-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.

For the Keys, Jomar Reyes doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs. Billingsley doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs.