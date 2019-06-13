Clement’s sac fly leads Akron to 3-2 win over Hartford

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Ernie Clement drove in Li-Jen Chu with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, leading the Akron RubberDucks to a 3-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Thursday. The RubberDucks swept the three-game series with the win.

The sacrifice fly by Clement came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the RubberDucks a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Ka'ai Tom hit an RBI single, bringing home Mitch Longo.

In the top of the sixth, Hartford cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Tyler Nevin.

Chu singled three times for Akron.

Akron right-hander Eli Morgan (5-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ty Culbreth (3-7) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and four hits over five innings.