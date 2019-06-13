Royalty, Naylor lead Lake County to 4-2 win over Great Lakes

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Alex Royalty tossed a five-hit complete game and Bo Naylor hit a two-run home run and had two hits, as the Lake County Captains topped the Great Lakes Loons 4-2 on Thursday.

Royalty (2-4) allowed two runs while striking out four and walking one to get the win.

Great Lakes got on the board first in the third inning, scoring on a solo home run by Luke Heyer.

Lake County answered in the bottom of the inning, taking the lead for good when Mitch Reeves singled to bring home Tyler Freeman and Naylor.

The Captains extended their lead in the fourth when Naylor hit a two-run home run.

Great Lakes saw its comeback attempt come up short after Niko Hulsizer hit an RBI single, driving in Leonel Valera in the sixth inning to cut the Lake County lead to 4-2.

Stephen Kolek (4-4) went four innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

Lake County improved to 5-2 against Great Lakes this season.