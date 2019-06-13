India-New Zealand 3rd match abandoned at Cricket World Cup

Ground staff pull rain covers on the pitch as the rain delays start of the Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Thursday, June 13, 2019. AP Photo

India and New Zealand came to Nottingham unbeaten and will leave unbeaten after their Cricket World Cup group match was abandoned on Thursday because of persistent showers.

Organizers finally gave up while it was raining at 3 p.m., 4 1/2 hours after the scheduled start at Trent Bridge.

India and New Zealand, the only unbeaten teams, split the competition points. Tournament leader New Zealand has 7 after four games, and India has 5 after three.

India is next scheduled to play Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester, and New Zealand has South Africa next Wednesday in Birmingham.

It's the third match to be abandoned at this World Cup. There were only two in the previous 11 World Cups.

It's also the fourth match of eight to be washed out in the past week, after two abandonments in Bristol and a rain out of the South Africa-West Indies game after 7.3 overs.

The good news is the bad weather is expected to take a break through at least the weekend. As compelling a matchup as India-New Zealand was, the India-Pakistan clash is the most watched in cricket.

Because of the earlier abandonments, which cost Sri Lanka twice, the International Cricket Council defended there not being reserve days for rained-out games. In a group stage bloated by more than five weeks, it was impractical to set aside reserve days as well, the ICC said.