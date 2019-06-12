Moustakas hits 2-run HR in 14th as Brewers beat Astros 6-3

Milwaukee Brewers' Mike Moustakas runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Houston Astros relief pitcher Cionel Perez during the 14th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Houston. AP Photo

Mike Moustakas hit a two-run homer during Milwaukee's three-run 14th inning, and the Brewers struck out 15 times against Houston ace Justin Verlander before rallying for a 6-3 victory over the Astros on Wednesday night.

Christian Yelich started the 14th with a single against rookie Cionel Perez (1-1) for Milwaukee's first hit since the ninth. After Ryan Braun lined out, Moustakas hit a drive to right for his 21st homer.

Jesús Aguilar added a pinch-hit RBI single as Milwaukee won for the fifth time in six games despite striking out a season-high 24 times. Ryan Braun, Yasmani Grandal and Eric Thames also went deep for the Brewers, and Adrian Houser (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the victory.