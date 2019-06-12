Torrens, Reed lift Amarillo over NW Arkansas 4-1

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Luis Torrens doubled and singled twice as the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 4-1 on Wednesday.

Buddy Reed reached base three times for Amarillo.

Amarillo started the scoring with a big fifth inning, when it scored four runs, including a double by Edward Olivares that scored Peter Van Gansen.

Following the big inning, the Naturals cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Khalil Lee hit an RBI single, driving in Angelo Castellano.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Amarillo starter Lake Bachar (2-2) picked up the win after allowing six hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter J.C. Cloney (2-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing four runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings.