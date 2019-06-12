Sports
Cowan hits walk-off single in 10th, Arkansas beats Corpus Christi 2-1
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Jordan Cowan hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Arkansas Travelers beat the Corpus Christi Hooks 2-1 on Wednesday.
Aaron Knapp scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.
In the bottom of the fourth, Arkansas took the lead on a solo home run by Evan White. Corpus Christi answered in the sixth inning when Ronnie Dawson scored on a wild pitch.
Arkansas starter Nabil Crismatt went six innings, allowing one run and three hits. He also struck out six and walked one. Sam Delaplane (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Tommy DeJuneas (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.
White homered and singled in the win.
Bryan De La Cruz doubled and singled for the Hooks.
