Jones’ homer leads Mobile to 5-3 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Jahmai Jones hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 5-3 win over the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday.

The home run by Jones scored Brendon Sanger and Erick Salcedo to give the BayBears a 5-1 lead.

Mississippi answered in the bottom of the inning when Drew Waters hit a two-run double to cut the deficit to two.

Luis Pena (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mississippi starter Joey Wentz (2-6) took the loss in the Southern League game.

With the win, Mobile improved to 7-3 against Mississippi this season.