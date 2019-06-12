Wren’s double leads Greenville to 3-1 win over Kannapolis

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Jordan Wren hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Greenville Drive to a 3-1 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Wednesday.

The double by Wren scored Devlin Granberg and Tyler Esplin to give the Drive a 2-1 lead.

The Drive tacked on another run in the fifth when Esplin hit an RBI single, driving in Grant Williams.

Greenville right-hander Chase Shugart (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Davis Martin (3-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing three runs and eight hits over five innings.