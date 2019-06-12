Escobar’s double leads Charlotte to 7-6 win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Alcides Escobar hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 7-6 win over the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday.

The double by Escobar, part of a three-run inning, gave the Knights a 4-3 lead before Zack Collins scored on a passed ball and Escobar scored on a single later in the inning.

The Knights tacked on another run in the ninth when Ryan Goins hit a solo home run.

Syracuse saw its comeback attempt come up short after Brandon Nimmo drew a bases-loaded walk and Arismendy Alcantara hit a two-run single in the ninth to cut the Charlotte lead to 7-6.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jordan Stephens (3-4) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Ryan O'Rourke (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Travis Taijeron homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Mets.