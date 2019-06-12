Alonso, Mahan lead Jupiter to 4-2 win over Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Lazaro Alonso hit a three-run double in the fifth inning, and Riley Mahan doubled and singled as the Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals 4-2 on Wednesday.

The double by Alonso scored Mahan, Angel Reyes, and Eddy Alvarez to give the Hammerheads a 4-0 lead.

The Cardinals cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Lars Nootbaar hit a two-run home run.

Jupiter starter Will Stewart (2-6) picked up the win after allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Griffin Roberts (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the Cardinals, Nootbaar homered and singled, driving home two runs.

Despite the loss, Palm Beach is 7-3 against Jupiter this season.