Scivicque’s single leads Erie to 2-1 win over Reading

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Kade Scivicque hit a run-scoring single in the third inning to give the Erie SeaWolves a 2-1 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday.

Isaac Paredes scored on the play after he was hit with a pitch, advanced to second on a walk by Jose Azocar and then went to third on a single by Scivicque.

Earlier in the inning, Frank Schwindel hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Derek Hill to tie the game 1-1.

In the bottom of the second, Reading grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Austin Listi.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Erie right-hander Alex Faedo (4-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Mauricio Llovera (2-3) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after allowing two runs and six hits over six innings.

Listi homered and singled twice for the Fightin Phils.