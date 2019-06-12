Lugo’s run leads Campeche to 5-3 win over Tabasco

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Jose Lugo and Paul Leon scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning, leading the Piratas de Campeche to a 5-3 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Alan Espinoza hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Daniel Carbonell in the second inning to give the Olmecas a 1-0 lead. The Piratas came back to take a 3-1 lead in the third inning when Jay Austin hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jasson Atondo.

Tabasco tied the game 3-3 in the fifth when Ronnier Mustelier hit a two-run home run.

Francisco Haro (2-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Tabasco starter Juan Pablo Oramas (2-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Piratas swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 11-2. With the win, Campeche improved to 4-2 against Tabasco this season.