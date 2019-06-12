Froome crashes in training, will miss Tour de France

Chris Froome will miss this year's Tour de France after a "bad crash" in training.

Team INEOS leader Dave Brailsford says the four-time champion sustained a suspected fractured femur in a 60 kph (40 mph) crash.

Brailsford says Froome was being airlifted to a hospital.

Froome was practicing on the route of the 26-kilometer (16-mile) fourth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine race in France, which would have been the British rider's first time-trial test this season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brailsford says Froome was riding in gusty winds and seemed to lose control of his front wheel when trying to clear his nose.

Froome was eighth in the Dauphine standings, 24 seconds behind leader Dylan Teuns of Belgium.