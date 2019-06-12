Arizona Diamondbacks to visit the Philadelphia Phillies

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-33, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (38-29, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (6-6, 4.12 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (6-5, 2.88 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Arizona and Philadelphia are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Phillies are 23-13 on their home turf. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .289.

The Diamondbacks are 21-17 on the road. Arizona's team on-base percentage of .319 is thirteenth in the MLB. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with an OBP of .354. The Phillies won the last meeting 7-4. Jake Arrieta earned his sixth victory and Scott Kingery went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Jon Duplantier took his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Bruce leads the Phillies with 19 home runs and has 41 RBIs. Kingery is 11-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 17 home runs and has 47 RBIs. Escobar is 12-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (shoulder), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Andrew McCutchen: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).