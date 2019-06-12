Plesac scheduled to start for Cleveland against Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (29-36, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (34-32, second in the NL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (2-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (1-1, 1.86 ERA, .88 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Cincinnati will square off at Progressive Field Wednesday.

The Indians are 20-16 on their home turf. Cleveland is slugging .386 as a unit. Francisco Lindor leads the team with a .546 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Reds are 14-21 on the road. Cincinnati has slugged .399 this season. Derek Dietrich leads the team with a .617 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 17 home runs. The Indians won the last meeting 2-1. Brad Hand earned his third victory and Carlos Santana went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. Raisel Iglesias took his sixth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Indians with 27 extra base hits and is batting .286. Roberto Perez is 6-for-24 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 27 extra base hits and has 41 RBIs. Nick Senzel is 12-for-42 with seven doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Reds: 3-7, .226 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jason Kipnis: day-to-day (right hip tightness).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 10-day IL (neck), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).