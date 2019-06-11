Gonzalez, Cabrera and Spitzbarth shut out Frisco, Tulsa wins 4-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Victor Gonzalez, Yordy Cabrera and Shea Spitzbarth combined for a shutout as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Frisco RoughRiders 4-0 on Tuesday.

Gonzalez (2-1) went 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing six hits while striking out five and walking two to get the win. Edgar Arredondo (5-3) went six innings, allowing four runs and nine hits while striking out two in the Texas League game.

Tulsa scored one run in the fourth on an RBI single by Cristian Santana. The Drillers scored again in the fifth inning, when they put up three runs, including a single by Chris Parmelee that scored Gavin Lux.

Lux doubled and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

For the RoughRiders, Juremi Profar singled three times. Frisco was blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Tulsa staff recorded its fourth shutout of the year.