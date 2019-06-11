LEADING OFF: Big Papi recovering, Kingery blossoming

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz waves from the field at Fenway Park after Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians in Boston. Ortiz returned to Boston for medical care after being shot in a bar Sunday, June 9, 2019, in his native Dominican Republic. AP Photo

A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:

BIG PAPI'S RECOVERY

David Ortiz remained in intensive care at a Boston hospital Tuesday night, recovering from the bullet fired into his back at a bar in the Dominican Republic on Sunday night. Police are investigating what aspect of the national hero's life made him the target of what appeared to be an assassination attempt. Doctors in Santo Domingo removed Ortiz's gallbladder and part of his intestines, and the former ballplayer was then flown to Boston for further treatment Monday night, undergoing two hours of exploratory surgery. Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, said in a statement that he was "stable, awake and resting comfortably" at Massachusetts General Hospital and was expected to remain there for several days.

GREAT SCOTT

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Scott Kingery brings a hot bat into Philadelphia's game at Arizona. Kingery has three homers over his past two games, including a pair Monday, and he's batting .324 with a .995 OPS following a disappointing rookie campaign last year. Kingery, a natural second baseman, has been pressed into regular center field duty following Odubel Herrera's domestic violence suspension and injuries to Andrew McCutchen, Roman Quinn and Adam Haseley.

ANOTHER LOOK

Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson is appealing a one-game suspension for shoving Pirates catcher Elias Díaz in the first inning of Monday's game. Donaldson can continue to play until his appeal is heard. He was in his customary cleanup spot in the Atlanta batting order Tuesday night. Monday's ruckus began when Joe Musgrove hit Donaldson with a pitch. As Donaldson began walking to first base, he exchanged glares with Musgrove and took a few steps toward the mound. He shoved Díaz when the catcher intervened.

NEW KID

In a season when so much has gone wrong, the Indians have found a positive surprise in right-hander Zach Plesac. The nephew of former big league pitcher Dan Plesac, he has a 1.86 ERA through three major league starts. He opened the season as an unheralded 24-year-old at Double-A but pitched his way into Cleveland's short-handed rotation with sharp control and a fastball in the mid-90s mph. He'll get his fourth start in a matinee against Cincinnati.