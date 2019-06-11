Cantillo leads Fort Wayne to 4-0 win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Joey Cantillo allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps over the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a 4-0 win on Tuesday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the TinCaps and a four-game winning streak for the Hot Rods.

Cantillo (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out four.

In the top of the second, Fort Wayne grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Justin Lopez. The TinCaps then added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Blake Hunt hit an RBI single, while Xavier Edwards hit a two-run double in the ninth.

Miller Hogan (0-1) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out five in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Hot Rods were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the TinCaps' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.