White’s double leads Arkansas to 3-1 win over Corpus Christi
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Evan White hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 3-1 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday.
The double by White scored Donnie Walton and Aaron Knapp to give the Travelers a 2-1 lead.
The Travelers tacked on another run in the eighth when Joe DeCarlo scored on an error.
Arkansas right-hander Darren McCaughan (5-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over 7 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Carson LaRue (1-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and four hits over eight innings.
Seth Beer homered and singled for the Hooks.
