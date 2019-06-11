Roma hires coach Paulo Fonseca from Shakhtar Donetsk

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 file photo, Shakhtar coach Paulo Fonseca, dressed as Zorro, attends a press conference after victory for his team in the Champions League group F soccer match between Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Portuguese coach Fonseca, who won fame for dressing up as Zorro after beating Manchester City in the Champions League in 2017, has won three consecutive league titles in Ukraine with Shakhtar. The club hasn’t been able to return to its home city of Donetsk since 2014 because it’s occupied by Russia-backed separatists. AP Photo

Roma has hired Paulo Fonseca as coach from Shakhtar Donetsk to try leading the club back into the Champions League.

Roma says the Portuguese coach signed a two-year contract, with an option for a third year.

The club's American president, Jim Pallotta, says Fonseca has "a winning mentality and a reputation for bold, attacking football that will excite our fans."

Roma placed sixth in Serie A after Eusebio Di Francesco was fired in March and Claudio Ranieri took over as interim coach.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fonseca led Shakhtar to three straight league and cup doubles in Ukraine and leaves behind a spot in the group stage of the Champions League.

Roma starts in the Europa League qualifying rounds on July 25.