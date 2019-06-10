Marcelino’s homer leads Lancaster to 2-0 win over Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Ramon Marcelino hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 2-0 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the JetHawks and a three-game winning streak for the Storm.

The home run by Marcelino scored Sean Bouchard and provided all the offense for Lancaster.

Starter Garrett Schilling (4-2) got the win while Jose Castillo (0-1) took the loss in relief in the California League game.

The Storm were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the JetHawks' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.