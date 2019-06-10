Peterson’s triple leads Okla. City to 6-5 win over Fresno

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Shane Peterson hit a bases-clearing triple in the fifth inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 6-5 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Monday.

The triple by Peterson came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Dodgers a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Peterson scored on a wild pitch.

Fresno cut the deficit to one after Jose Marmolejos hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and Carter Kieboom scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

Okla. City starter Brock Stewart (1-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Paolo Espino (6-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Grizzlies did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Wilmer Difo doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Grizzlies.