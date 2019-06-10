Sports
Gatewood’s single leads Biloxi to 9-7 win over Pensacola
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Jake Gatewood hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 9-7 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Monday.
The single by Gatewood scored Alexander Alvarez and C.J. Hinojosa and was the game's last scoring play.
Drew Rasmussen (1-1) got the win in relief while Sam Clay (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.
Jaylin Davis homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Blue Wahoos.
