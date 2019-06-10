Estrada hits walk-off double, DSL D-backs1 beats DSL Blue Jays 6-5

, (AP) -- Endy Estrada had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the DSL D-backs1 defeated the DSL Blue Jays 6-5 on Monday.

Jeferson Espinal scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on an error.

The DSL D-backs1 scored three runs in the eighth before DSL Blue Jays answered in the next half-inning when Gabriel Martinez scored on an error to tie the game 5-5.

Estrada doubled twice and singled, also stealing a base in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jonathan Almonte (1-0) got the win in relief while Jose Quintana (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL D-backs1 hit a season-high four doubles in its victory.

In the losing effort, the DSL Blue Jays recorded a season-high 12 base hits. Daniel Oliva tripled and singled twice for the DSL Blue Jays.