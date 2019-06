The Latest: Police: David Ortiz shot at Santo Domingo bar

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz encourages the crowd from the dugout during the eighth inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians in Boston. Former Boston Red Sox slugger Ortiz was shot and wounded in his native Dominican Republic, his father told ESPN on Sunday, June 9, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on a shooting that injured former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz (all times local):

12:05 a.m.

Authorities say former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at nearly point-blank range in his native Dominican Republic.

Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte says Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. Sunday when the gunman approached from behind and shot him.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bautista says Ortiz underwent surgery and his condition was stable.

He says the gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar. He says police are waiting until the man undergoes treatment before questioning him.

Jhoel López, a Dominican TV host, was with Ortiz when he was shot. Bautista says López was also wounded, apparently by the same bullet.

___

11:20 p.m.

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot and wounded in his native Dominican Republic, his father told ESPN on Sunday night.

Leo Ortiz told ESPN.com that Ortiz was shot while at an entertainment center in Santo Domingo.

"They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred," Leo Ortiz said, adding: "At the moment, everything is confusing."

Dominican TV station CDN 37 reported that Ortiz was shot in the back after initially reporting he had been wounded in the leg.

The 43-year-old hit 541 homers in 20 major league seasons, including 14 with the Red Sox. He helped lead Boston to three World Series titles and retired after the 2016 season. He was a 10-time All-Star and two-time World Series MVP, in 2004 and 2013.