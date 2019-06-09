Sports
Valdez, Flores spur Yucatan to 6-1 win over Campeche
YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Jorge Flores doubled twice, and Cesar Valdez allowed just three hits over six innings as the Leones de Yucatan defeated the Piratas de Campeche 6-1 on Sunday.
Valdez (9-0) allowed one run while striking out three to pick up the win.
Yucatan took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Luis Juarez that scored Alex Liddi.
After Yucatan added a run in the third when Yeison Asencio scored on a forceout, the Piratas cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Henry Alejandro Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jasson Atondo.
Manuel Flores (3-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out five and walked one.
